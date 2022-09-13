RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After more than 15 years on Boulevard, Kitchen 64 will close its doors at the end of the month.

Kitchen 64, a restaurant on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard off of its namesake highway and near The Diamond, opened in May 2007. It’s one of many spots in the city that restaurateurs Johnny and Katrina Giavos own or have an ownership stake in, including Sidewalk Cafe, Perly’s and Stella’s.

Kitchen 64 in Richmond. (Photo: Dean Mirshahi)

The announcement of Kitchen 64’s upcoming closure was low-key, mentioned only on the restaurant’s Instagram story Tuesday.

“Kitchen will be closing September 30th,” the restaurant’s Instagram story reads. “Come get those Scott’s Additions and Westwood Clubs while you can!”

Marisa Nixon, a manager at Kitchen 64, said she’s been working at the restaurant for 10 years. She called Kitchen 64’s impending closure “bittersweet,” adding that she had no idea it was coming until a week before Tuesday’s announcement.

Kitchen 64 in Richmond. (Photo: Dean Mirshahi)

“We kind of built a family, of regulars, people who sit at the bar, customers who may not come every day but who we know. We built that relationship,” Nixon told 8News. “It’s bittersweet.”

K. Giavos did not immediately respond to 8News’ interview request.