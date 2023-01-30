RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department reported that two people were receiving assistance following a house fire.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Harwood Street for a reported house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building. According to authorities, firefighters forced open both the front and back doors before putting out the fire in the kitchen. The fire was marked under control shortly after 1 a.m.

(Courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department)

(Courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department)

None of the house’s occupants were home at the time of the fire. Later this morning, however, an occupant spoke to the Richmond Fire Department and requested the Virginia Red Cross to assist two adults.