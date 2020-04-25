Koontz Paint and Bodyworks hopes small business loan keeps auto shop afloat

(WRIC) — With news of additional federal funding in the works, some small businesses in RVA have their fingers crossed, hoping their applications for Paycheck Protection Program will be approved.

Before the breweries and restaurants, there was Koontz Paint and Bodyworks, a staple in Scott’s Addition for 13 years. Before the coronavirus, business was good, says owner Jimmy Koontz. But with a stay-at-home order across Virginia in effect, business is hurting.

“We normally run about 40-50 cars a week through here, and we’re down to about 15,” Koontz said. “Terrible…its about half of what it normally is.”

Koontz told 8News a typical month of business would generate about $400,000. He told 8News that revenue has decreased to around $160,000 a month. With loss revenue, and 24 employees still on the payroll, the business owner told 8News he doesn’t know how much longer he can survive financially.

“We always saved for a rainy day in case something happened,” he told 8News. “But I never would’ve though it would’ve been this.”

Koontz tried applying for the first round of federal loans with the “Paycheck Protection Program.” But the money dried up fast. Now with the second round of funding available, Koontz told 8News he has applied to three different banks, hoping that one of them pulls through. If Koontz is approved, the small business loan could possibly cover payroll for up to 8 weeks.

“You know there’s 24 families here,” he said, “so that’s a lot to worry about.”

Koontz hopes that once the pandemic has passed, Virginians will come out and support small and local businesses.

“You know when we get back to the other side of this make sure you support them,” he asked.

