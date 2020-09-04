Kroger employees rally for additional hazard pay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger employees rallied for more hazard pay Thursday throughout parts of Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland

Locally, workers rallied at the Kroger located on N. Lombardy Street in Richmond, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organized by the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400, 18 simultaneous protests commenced at Giant, Safeway and Kroger.

In April, Kroger provided a one-time bonus of $300 for full-timers and $150 for part-timers. This act was followed by a $2 increase to all associates for all hours worked through May 16.

Employees received another one-time bonus of $400 for qualified full-time associates and $200 for qualified part-time associates. On June 18, workers received the final installment.

Lori Chadwick explained to 8News why workers are fighting for additional pay.

“To be out here on the front lines and put my health at risk, not only us but for our family members when we go home we feel that we deserve that extra for putting our health and ourselves out there,” she said. “And keeping business running because if we weren’t there, Kroger wouldn’t be in business.”

In a statement, Kroger says they’ve continued to provide support to associates by putting dozens of safety measures and paid emergency leave in place.

