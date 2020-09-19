Kroger Health to hold flu shot event in Richmond on Saturday

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Flu season is quickly approaching and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic flu shots seem even more urgent than before. Kroger Health has launched a flu shot program to help Americans manage their health.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. “Our Kroger Health team is helping to meet that need by taking the infrastructure and expertise from our drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, and repositioning them for flu. This initiative – couple with our in-store appointments – will enable us to provide our customers with a record number of flu vaccinations this year.”

People in the Richmond area can attend a flu shot event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richmond Flying Squirrels parking lot. According to a Kroger spokesperson, the shots come at no cost with most insurance plans.

The event in Richmond is one of many drive-thru vaccination events being held at community centers nationwide.

To get a flu shot on Saturday, attendees can make an appointment online by visiting krogerhealth.com/flu. Anyone making an appointment will be asked to complete a vaccine consent form online to reduce pen and paper sharing.

