RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Flu season is quickly approaching and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic flu shots seem even more urgent than before. Kroger Health has launched a flu shot program to help Americans manage their health.
“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. “Our Kroger Health team is helping to meet that need by taking the infrastructure and expertise from our drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, and repositioning them for flu. This initiative – couple with our in-store appointments – will enable us to provide our customers with a record number of flu vaccinations this year.”
People in the Richmond area can attend a flu shot event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richmond Flying Squirrels parking lot. According to a Kroger spokesperson, the shots come at no cost with most insurance plans.
The event in Richmond is one of many drive-thru vaccination events being held at community centers nationwide.
To get a flu shot on Saturday, attendees can make an appointment online by visiting krogerhealth.com/flu. Anyone making an appointment will be asked to complete a vaccine consent form online to reduce pen and paper sharing.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Chesterfield Food Bank in need of Spanish speaking volunteers as demand skyrockets
- Kroger Health to hold flu shot event in Richmond on Saturday
- VDH confirms first child death due to COVID-19 is teen in the Southside Health District
- StormTracker 8: Fall-Like Weekend Ahead
- Biden reacts to death of Justice Ginsburg, rejects quick vote on her successor