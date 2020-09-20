Kroger holds drive-thru flu shot clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head into fall, Kroger is helping Americans manage their healthcare during the pandemic.

Saturday, the grocery store chain hosted a drive-thru flue clinic in the parking lot of the Flying Squirrels’ stadium. The flu shots were free and all people had to do was sign up ahead of time.

The CDC said its more important than ever to get a flu shot this year because it can be difficult to tell the difference between flu and coronavirus symptoms.

“We don’t have a vaccine for COVID-19 yet but we do have a vaccine for the flu that is safe and effective,” one organizer said. “The vaccine is available now and it’s important not to wait and to go ahead and get your vaccine.”

She added the shot takes two weeks to be fully effective and the flu can circulate as early as September and October.

