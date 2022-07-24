RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger supermarkets will be hosting a statewide hiring event this week and it has introduced some new benefits to sweeten the deal.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Available positions are varied, from part-time to full-time store leadership.

Kroger recently updated its benefits to include a continuing education reimbursement that covers GED, credentials and college education up to $21,000. Employees are now eligible for this reimbursement after 60 days of employment with Kroger.

Before coming to the store, candidates are encouraged to apply online at their website. You can still interview in person if you have not had a chance to apply in advance online. Each store will have a hiring table where candidates can pick up information, ask questions and sign-up to be interviewed the same day. Only applicants 14 years old and older can apply.