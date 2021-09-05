Labor shortage delays recycling pickup for many in Richmond

Richmond

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Generic Waste Management garbage truck. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Curbside recycling pickup for some in the Richmond area has been delayed by labor shortages exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the hot weather.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has warned customers that shortages of drivers and other waste workers could cause delays.

The authority oversees waste and recycling collection in 13 local jurisdictions.

The authority said Friday that residential recycling pickups that normally occur on Thursdays in a number of areas have been delayed for at least a week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events