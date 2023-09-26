RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A recent agreement between the Richmond Grand Casino contractor and several Richmond labor unions promises thousands of jobs for construction workers if the referendum passes.

The proposed $562 million resort and entertainment complex is planned to be built in Richmond’s southside. Recently, the Richmond Grand Casino contractor, Hourigan Construction Corporation, agreed to terms along with several labor unions in hopes of guaranteeing fair wages and benefits, hiring Richmond residents and creating long-term working opportunities.

8News spoke with former construction worker and union member with Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 980 about this recent decision.

The union member said, “The opportunities are boundless here.” Based on his experience, the member said he has, “managed to learn a lot of things, get a lot of certificates, do a lot of training and get involved with OSHA.”

Supporters of the proposed casino provided the following key terms of the Project Labor Agreement:

Requires winning contractors to honor the wage and benefit conditions of the local trade unions’ Collective Bargaining Agreements.

Empowers the Richmond Building and Construction Trades Council to enforce the terms of the Project Labor Agreement through grievance and arbitration procedures, protecting the rights of workers.

Explicitly bans discrimination in hiring and encourages a diverse contractor and workforce base including opportunities for small, women, and minority-owned business and workers.

Requires the local unions to work with the contractor to hire Richmond residents and residents of disadvantaged communities.

Requires regular meetings between contractor and local unions to ensure a successful project and address any concerns by either party.

Wages for first-year apprentices in the Richmond area range from $16 to $20 per hour with healthcare and retirement benefits and without any payroll deduction. With the unions’ agreements to work for the proposed casino, that rate could increase to about $35 per hour or more.

“Every one of these unions has healthcare that’s paid for for workers in their family. And every one of these unions has one or more retirements that, you know, pensions and 41k style retirements. So, every one of these folks is making a very good middle-class living,” said Charles Skelly, President of Richmond Building and Construction Trades Council.

There are plans to have 1,300 hospitality and entertainment jobs at the proposed casino, with an average yearly salary of $55,000.