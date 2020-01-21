George Mason E.S. cancels classes due to lack of water, heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools told 8News school was canceled Tuesday at George Mason Elementary School.

The lack of heat and water caused the school to cancel classes, Communications Specialist for RPS Danielle Pierce said.

The school system notified parents early this morning before classes started. Pierce said a pipe in the heating system at the school failed and crews are working to fix.

According to RPS, classes should resume Wednesday.

