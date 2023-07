RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond authorities are responding to a fire on Chamberlayne Road.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, units with the Richmond Fire Department were called to the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a reported structure fire.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the northbound lane of Chamberlayne Avenue has been closed as a result of the fire.

