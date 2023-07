RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There will be a lane closure on a portion of East Broad Street in Richmond in the coming days.

Beginning on Monday, July 17 and ending on Friday, July 21, the eastbound right lane of East Broad Street between 14th and 12th streets will be closed for road work.

The work — a contractor coming in to make utility cuts — will occur from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. A flagger will be present to help guide drivers through the work zone.