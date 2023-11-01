UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A lane closure on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing backups on both I-95 and I-64.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-95 North is currently closed at mile marker 78.4, just after the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

Traffic on I-95 North is currently backed up to the I-95/I-64 interchange downtown and traffic on I-64 West is currently backed up almost to Mechanicsville Turnpike. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.