RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced there will be a number of road closures over the next month due to paving projects.
The following streets will be affected by the lane closures:
- Bainbridge Street from 10th Street to 20th Street
- 19th Street from Bainbridge Street to Perry Street
- The intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Bainbridge Street from West 27th Street to Dundee Street
- Midlothian Turnpike from East Blake Lane to 27th Street
- West 29th Street from Bainbridge Street to Midlothian Turnpike
- Barry Street from West 29th Street to dead-end
- West 30th Street from Forest Hill Avenue to Midlothian Turnpike
- Broad Rock Road from Forest Hill Avenue to Lawson Street
- East 21st Street from Midlothian Turnpike to Lawson Street
- East 32nd Street from Midlothian Turnpike to McRand Street
- Lawson Street from Playn Street to East 35th Street
According to the DPW, the alternating lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Tuesday, Nov. 21, to Thursday, Dec. 21.