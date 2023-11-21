RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced there will be a number of road closures over the next month due to paving projects.

The following streets will be affected by the lane closures:

  • Bainbridge Street from 10th Street to 20th Street
  • 19th Street from Bainbridge Street to Perry Street
  • The intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Bainbridge Street from West 27th Street to Dundee Street
  • Midlothian Turnpike from East Blake Lane to 27th Street
  • West 29th Street from Bainbridge Street to Midlothian Turnpike
  • Barry Street from West 29th Street to dead-end
  • West 30th Street from Forest Hill Avenue to Midlothian Turnpike
  • Broad Rock Road from Forest Hill Avenue to Lawson Street
  • East 21st Street from Midlothian Turnpike to Lawson Street
  • East 32nd Street from Midlothian Turnpike to McRand Street
  • Lawson Street from Playn Street to East 35th Street

According to the DPW, the alternating lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Tuesday, Nov. 21, to Thursday, Dec. 21.