RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced there will be a number of road closures over the next month due to paving projects.

The following streets will be affected by the lane closures:

Bainbridge Street from 10th Street to 20th Street

19th Street from Bainbridge Street to Perry Street

The intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Bainbridge Street from West 27th Street to Dundee Street

Midlothian Turnpike from East Blake Lane to 27th Street

West 29th Street from Bainbridge Street to Midlothian Turnpike

Barry Street from West 29th Street to dead-end

West 30th Street from Forest Hill Avenue to Midlothian Turnpike

Broad Rock Road from Forest Hill Avenue to Lawson Street

East 21st Street from Midlothian Turnpike to Lawson Street

East 32nd Street from Midlothian Turnpike to McRand Street

Lawson Street from Playn Street to East 35th Street

According to the DPW, the alternating lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Tuesday, Nov. 21, to Thursday, Dec. 21.