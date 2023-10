RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced nightly alternating double-lane closures on Interstate 95 South at mile marker 76 as repairs are completed on the Belvidere Street overpass.

The lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Oct. 13.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367- 7623.

