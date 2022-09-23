RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lanes surrounding the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Lombardy Street will be closed for several days starting Monday, Sept. 26.

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, the intermittent lane closures will affect the Chamberlayne Avenue southbound right lane and right turning lanes, the Chamberlayne Avenue northbound right lane and the Lombardy Street eastbound right and right turning lanes. The lanes will be closed intermittently as a contractor performs pedestrian curb ramp and traffic signal infrastructure upgrades.

The lane closures will take place daily from Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.