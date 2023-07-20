RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 is causing heavy traffic for those headed into the city Thursday morning.

The crash is located on I-95 North, between the Interstate 64 exit and Chamberlayne Avenue.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, as of 7 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed. Traffic backups stretched back about four miles — across the river, to the Maury Street exit.

VDOT stated there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

Earlier in the morning two lanes on the opposite side of the interstate were closed but later reopened.