RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several lanes on Interstate 95 in Richmond were shut down Wednesday morning in response to two separate crashes, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

One crash was located on I-95 near the Brook Hill exit. The north left shoulder and left lane are both closed. Traffic backups reportedly reached one mile, according to VDOT.

A second crash was located on I-95 north at the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit. The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed due to the crash. Richmond Fire and EMS were seen responding to the crash.