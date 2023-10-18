RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA) has announced there will be closures on Powhite Parkway this weekend as a result of bridge maintenance.

There will be multiple lane closures on Powhite Parkway northbound over the James River — including the Forest Hill Avenue exit ramp onto Powhite Parkway.

The bridge maintenance is expected to take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

“Motorists are reminded to pay attention to detour signage in the area, and to use caution while traveling through the work zone,” a release from RMTA said. “This work will be weather permitting.”