RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Department of Public Works will be implementing daily lane closures at an intersection in Richmond’s Northside in early January.

The curb lane and sidewalk at the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Westbrook Avenue will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 through Jan. 12.

According to the department, the lane closures will allow for a contractor to install electrical conduits.