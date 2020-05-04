Laptop distribution for Richmond elementary students begins Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beginning Tuesday, laptops will be distributed to Richmond elementary school students at one of seven locations.

The locations, set top open at 9:30 a.m., are as followed:

Blackwell

John B. Cary

Carver

Chimborazo

Fairfield

George Mason

Williams Fox

On Wednesday, elementary students can go sign out a laptop at the following locations:

Broad Rock

Fisher

Oak Grove-Bellemeade

E.D. Redd

Westover Hills

RPS has also announced time windows based on student’s last names to help with social distancing.

9:30 a.m. for last names A-D

10:15 a.m. for last names E-J

11:00 a.m. for last names K-N

11:45 a.m. for last names O-S

12:30 p.m. for last names T-Z

The school system bought 10,000 laptops for remote learning back in March. The signing out process will take about 15 minutes, according to RPS. Parents/caregivers may come without their student but they will need to be able to log in with their student ID number and password.

Additional schools for laptop distribution were announced for next week.

LATEST HEADLINES: