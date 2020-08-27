Laptop shortage in Richmond Public Schools ahead of virtual start

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of a virtual start to the fall semester, Richmond Public Schools officials say they don’t have enough Chromebooks for returning students.

As of the result of the shortage, some students will have to start the year without one, according to RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. He says in a letter that the district ordered 10,000 laptops back in June. High demand for laptops, however, and a nationwide shortage, has led to computers not arriving in time for the start of classes.

Kamras added that the Chromebooks are expected to arrive by the end of September. He sent a message to parents that read, in part: “Our first week should be low-stress as possible. The focus should be on building relationships, getting used to the virtual format, and helping students reacclimate to school after nearly six months away.”

While officials wait for laptops to arrive, Kamras says they will give tablets to students in need of an electronic device. Additionally, all -school programs will be completed offline.

