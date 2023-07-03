RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A large hive of bees was discovered within the Virginia Washington Monument in Richmond on Monday, July 3.

Beekeeper Ty Bearer arrived to investigate the hive alongside Capitol Police officer Samantha Kaputa, who volunteered to assist him with the removal.

Beekeeper Ty Bearer investigates a large hive of bees found within the Virginia Washington Monument. (Photo: Virginia Capitol Police)

Beekeeper Ty Bearer assists Virginia Capitol Police Officer Samantha Kaputa into a protective jacket, so she can assist him in investigating a large hive of bees found within the Virginia Washington Monument. (Photo: Virginia Capitol Police)

The bees built their massive hive within the crypt inside of the monument, according to Virginia Capitol Police. This crypt was originally intended to be George Washington’s final resting place before his brother insisted he be buried at Mount Vernon.

Police said the removal is expected to take all day. In photos published to Twitter, Bearer can be seen carrying what police describe as only one to five percent of the honeycomb out of the monument — and that piece was about the size of a cellphone.

Beekeeper Ty Bearer and Virginia Capitol Police Officer Samantha Kaputa carrying a piece of honeycomb from the large hive of bees found within the Virginia Washington Monument. (Photo: Virginia Capitol Police)

“That honey tastes delicious,” Macenka of Virginia Capitol Police said. He described it as “just leaking off of there.”

Bearer intends to relocate the bees to his personal farms, which are located near Montpelier in Hanover County.