RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A large fire caused damage to a house near Byrd Park in Richmond on Saturday evening.
On Oct. 22 at approximately 7:39 p.m., fire units were called to the 2000 block of Gilbert Street for a reported structure fire.
At the scene, firefighters and emergency personnel found heavy smoke emerging from the second floor and the attic area of a single-family residence. No one was injured in connection to the incident, according to authorities working on scene.
Fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
