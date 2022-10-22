RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A large fire caused damage to a house near Byrd Park in Richmond on Saturday evening.

On Oct. 22 at approximately 7:39 p.m., fire units were called to the 2000 block of Gilbert Street for a reported structure fire.

At the scene, firefighters and emergency personnel found heavy smoke emerging from the second floor and the attic area of a single-family residence. No one was injured in connection to the incident, according to authorities working on scene.

Fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Damage from the fire can be seen on the two-story residence. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News

The scene of the house fire on Gilbert Street in Richmond on Saturday evening. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News

Firetrucks lined the street at the scene of Saturday’s house fire in Richmond. Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.