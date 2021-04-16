Last chance to join RVA community conversations

Richmond city leaders want your opinion on its equity agenda. (Photo: City of Richmond Twitter)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to join in on a conversation about creating a more inclusive Richmond? Well, now is your chance.

City leaders are working on a roadmap towards equity that will eventually be introduced to the city council as a resolution. But before that happens, they want you to weigh in.

The city is asking or residents to review the 10 guiding principles of the city’s Equity Agenda and offer their thoughts to the conversation.

The engagement period closes on Sunday, April 18. Click here to get started.