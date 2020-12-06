Last day to fill out second semester surveys for Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In November, Richmond Public Schools released a survey to hear feedback from families and staff before making a decision about the second semester. Today is the last day to provide input before the school board meets tomorrow.

At the meeting on Monday they are expected to vote on the plan for the second semester. Students will begin second semester on Feb. 8, 2021.

The survey will ask about comfort with/preference for:

Remaining virtual for the second semester

Implementing a hybrid model (2 days in person, 3 days virtual – this would be required to implement physical distancing, as class sizes would need to be halved)

If you are an RPS parent or staff member, please fill out the survey: