(Courtesy of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture will soon be closing its featured exhibition of the founding of the country and the political ideas that followed the Revolutionary War.

“American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” includes presentations and artifacts from the Smithsonian and will close on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Commonwealth of Virginia employees will be able to receive free admission by showing their employee IDs or badges to staff upon arrival.

The VMHC will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. all days of the week. For more information on the “American Democracy” exhibit click here.