Latest armed robbery near VCU falsely reported, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police say the latest armed robbery that had students and residents in the area wondering if they could be the next target was falsely reported upon further investigation.

Police said three armed robberies – all within a 30-minute span – occurred in the area of Floyd Avenue, Birch at West Franklin and Morris at West Cary between 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. last Friday. A fourth robbery allegedly followed on Monday, Nov. 18 in the area of North Monroe Street.

According to officers, the Nov. 18 armed robbery never happened.

The incident was first reported on the 500 block of West Franklin Street, police said. That location was later changed to the 200 block of North Monroe Street, on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

Police said after “extensive reviews of security camera footage from the area and an additional interview with the individual who reported the crime,” detectives determined the “report of an armed robbery” on North Monroe Street “was fabricated and did not occur on Nov. 18.”

Investigators say a criminal charge in connection to the false report is pending.

On Tuesday, 8News spoke with locals who expressed concerns after hearing about the string of armed robberies in the VCU area.

“You would never think that there’d be that many in as short a period of time as this,” said Steven Levin, who frequents the area.

VCU Police used the incident to remind locals that falsely reporting a crime creates unnecessary fear in the community.