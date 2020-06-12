Law enforcement, city leaders teach young men how to respond to police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Broken Men Foundation Youth Academy on Thursday held a conversation with young black men and their families about the proper response during police interactions.

Broken Men Foundation Youth Academy president Ellery Lundy told 8News the purpose of the discussion was to help children and teenagers feel less anxious during interactions with law enforcement.

Lt. E. E. Marshall with Richmond’s Police Department, Richmond City deputies, Richmond’s Commonwealth’s attorney Colette McEachin and defense attorney David Lassiter were all in attendance to provide guidance and information on how to respond to officers.

During the discussion, young men reenacted scenarios and held dialogue with authorities.

Criminal defense attorney David Lassiter reminded the crowd of their right to remain silent.

Defense attorney David Lassiter and Richmond’s Commonwealth’s attorney Colette McEachin discuss police interaction practices during a conversation with young men on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

“Anything we continue to say, we incriminate ourselves,” one young man added.

Parents also spoke out in regards to how they expect law enforcement to behave towards their sons.

“If they answer the questions, if they don’t answer the questions, the treatment of them should be the same,” a mother declared.

Lassiter reminded everyone that police officers are human too. Just because they pull someone over doesn’t mean the officer is out to get you from the start, he added.

“They’re just as concerned about their safety as you might be,” Lassiter said.

Lt. Marshall, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, said he always has to assume the worst in every situation. That’s why he says it’s business-first when he approaches a vehicle.

Lt. E. E. Marshall, of Richmond’s Police Department, talks with a boy at a police interaction seminar on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Photo: Sierra Fox)

“When I walk up to a car, I have no clue what’s going on inside, I don’t know what they’re going to do to me so I’m on high alert and I’m not joking around. I’m very serious and I’m very articulate, I’m very direct in what I’m saying and what I’m doing,” Lt. Marshall said.

Organizers reminded those in attendance to remain calm and never show any aggression towards an officer.

“That’s the biggest thing. When first, the policeman stops you, you want to start talking and start explaining. Don’t. Your attitude from there is going to carry,” a deputy added.

It’s important for parents to remind their children to be polite, McEachin said

“The magic words you want to teach your child are – ‘my mom told me not to talk to the police until she got here,'” McEachin said.

Following a night of instruction, organizers hope the main takeaways were to stay calm and know your rights during police interactions. It’s a message that seemed to resonate with the young men.

“Stay calm,” said 13-year-old Michael Hudgins. “Show your hands, keep your hands shown at all times, be respectful.”

LATEST HEADLINES: