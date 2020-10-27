Lawsuit claims Richmond registrar has failed to provide full record of rejected absentee ballots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Democratic Party has sued Richmond’s general registrar for allegedly failing to fully respond to a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the names and total number of absentee voters in the city who have had their ballots rejected due to an error or omission.

The lawsuit, filed Monday by state Democratic Party Chairwoman Susan Swecker, states that Swecker requested the public records from Kirk Showalter, the city’s registrar, on Oct. 9 in order for the party to “notify and assist eligible, registered Virginia voters in Richmond, including the DPVA’s members and constituents, with curing any material errors and omissions in their ballots before the November 6, 2020 cure deadline to ensure that these voters’ ballots are counted.”

Seventeen days after the request, the lawsuit claims that Showalter initially denied having any responsive records and then only shared “limited information, which she characterized as inaccurate.” The suit adds that Showalter has not yet shared the requested documents and has not provided “any justifiable reason” for not doing so.

A spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia told 8News that other registrars in the state have provided such information.

Showalter has not immediately responded to 8News’ request seeking comment.

“The Democratic Party of Virginia is dedicated to making sure that every vote counts in this critical election. Part of that effort is a rigorous voter protection program to resolve issues with absentee ballots, and registrars across the Commonwealth have been very helpful in sharing information with us to aid in that process,” Swecker said in a statement Tuesday. “The Richmond Registrar is a lone exception, and has been inexplicably stonewalling our efforts to resolve issues with voters’ absentee ballots. This kind of obstructionism is wrong, and requires us to take immediate legal action to resolve this issue and ensure everyone’s vote will count. Every vote matters, and doing everything we can to ensure they are counted is the right thing to do.”

James Nachman, chairman of the Richmond City Electoral Board, told 8News’ Talya Cunningham that Showalter informed him that it was “communication error” within the registrar’s office as she did not know a log of rejected ballots were being kept. He added that the Democratic Party of Virginia is entitled to the information Swecker requested and will receive it during a planned meeting on Tuesday.

“If they tell me what they need, I will get them whatever they want,” Nachman said of the party’s request. “I am confident we are doing our job. I know that because I go down there and see it with my own eyes.”

Nachman noted that there are currently 85 absentee ballots awaiting to be cured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

LATEST UPDATES