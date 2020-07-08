Lawsuit seeks injunction to block Stoney from removing Confederate monuments in Richmond

Breaking News
Crews preparing to remove J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court seeks to block Mayor Levar Stoney from ordering the removal of any additional Confederate monuments in the city.

Richmond has already taken down multiple statues and the mayor has pledged to have a total of 11 monuments removed by the end of the week.

The lawsuit, filed by an anonymous plaintiff, aims to have an emergency injunction granted by a judge to prevent Stoney from directing the removal of any more monuments.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

