Lawsuit seeks injunction to block Stoney from removing Confederate monuments in Richmond

Crews preparing to remove J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue on July 7, 2020. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court seeks to block Mayor Levar Stoney from ordering the removal of any additional Confederate monuments in the city.

Richmond has already taken down multiple statues and the mayor has pledged to have a total of 11 monuments removed by the end of the week.

BREAKING— A lawsuit filed in Richmond Circuit Court seeks to halt Mayor Stoney from ordering the removal of any more Confederate monuments. “Anonymous” v. Mayor Levar Marcus Stoney. Further details coming. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/WP0IVwM5GL — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) July 8, 2020

The lawsuit, filed by an anonymous plaintiff, aims to have an emergency injunction granted by a judge to prevent Stoney from directing the removal of any more monuments.

