Layers of salt sprayed on Richmond walking trails, sidewalks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the snow continued to fall Thursday evening, two men took it upon themselves to salt the city’s oft-traveled Canal Walk trail downtown.

One of those men working on Brown’s Island was Alex Dahm, helping lay salt on top of slippery trailways as VDOT crews could be seen on nearby highways to brine roadways.

“I want everyone to be safe, that’s for sure. So, there’s lots of fun to be had, out in on the canal walk, out in the parks system, out in downtown even when the weather’s not nice. But, it does require an extra modicum of caution,” he said.

Dahm said he works along with Venture Richmond, a group advocating for business and tourism downtown.

8News happened to meet Dahm in the Broad Street Lowes parking lot, as customers were seen leaving the store with bags of salt.

One employee at the store said customers were purchasing plenty of salt bags for the past two days, and they don’t anticipate the sales to stop immediately.