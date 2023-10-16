RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At their final meeting of the month, Richmond School Board members will be provided with an update on the issue of mold that has been persisting at several schools throughout the city.

Issues of mold were first brought before the Richmond School Board in September when teachers and parents came forward to voice their concerns and frustrations about mold in multiple schools.

According to a report from the City’s Chief Operating Officer, Boushall Middle School and Fox at Clark Springs are those most affected by the mold. Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) assessments were conducted for both schools in August and September.

An IAQ assessment is when the air in a room or building is sampled and tested for possible fungi. The test also looks for suspected fungal growth.

According to the report, the results from all three assessments “did not indicate airborne fungal amplification was occurring at the time.”

The report goes on to recommend that the HVAC ceiling diffusers be cleaned and ceiling tiles be removed and replaced throughout the buildings.

Following teacher testimony, a full building test has also been ordered for J.H. Blackwell Preschool, Maymont Preschool, Summer Hill Preschool, Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary School, and Woodville Elementary School.

The tests for those schools have been scheduled for the week of Oct. 16.

The Richmond School Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, at River City Middle School.