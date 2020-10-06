Leaf collection starts in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of Public Works has started its annual leaf collection!
The city says residents have three options for bagged leaf collection:
- Put out up to 10 bags weekly on regular trash pick-up day
- Use the Sector Collection System that coincides with trash collection days. This allows for an unlimited number of bags. Biodegradable bags are preferred
- DIY: Residents can drop off leaves (loose or in bags) at the East Richmond Road Convenience Center or at the Maury Street Landfill.
Vacuum service is also available and begins on November 2.