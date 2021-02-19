Leaving RVA? The top 25 places people move to when they leave the Richmond metro area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – While the population in the Richmond metro area has increased in recent years, it’s true some people still pack their bags and leave town. But where are these greener pastures?

Stacker, a company known for its data analysis, compiled a list of where people move to when they leave the area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Each metro area was ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the area from Richmond between 2014 and 2018. (Ties were broken by gross migration.)

Six of the top 10 destinations are still in Virginia, and the west coast doesn’t enter the list until No. 25. Richmonders may wander, but they don’t stray too far from the River City.

#25. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 320

Migration from San Diego to Richmond: 276 (#84 most common destination from San Diego)

Net migration: 44 to San Diego

#24. Columbia, SC Metro Area

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 344

Migration from Columbia to Richmond: 208 (#34 most common destination from Columbia)

Net migration: 136 to Columbia

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 354

Migration from Houston to Richmond: 161 (#132 most common destination from Houston)

Net migration: 193 to Houston

#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 357

Migration from Denver to Richmond: 190 (#85 most common destination from Denver)

Net migration: 167 to Denver

#21. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 365

Migration from Phoenix to Richmond: 93 (#180 most common destination from Phoenix)

Net migration: 272 to Phoenix

#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 372

Migration from Orlando to Richmond: 309 (#55 most common destination from Orlando)

Net migration: 63 to Orlando

#19. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 460

Migration from Dallas to Richmond: 334 (#93 most common destination from Dallas)

Net migration: 126 to Dallas

#18. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 476

Migration from Jacksonville to Richmond: 355 (#38 most common destination from Jacksonville)

Net migration: 121 to Jacksonville

#17. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 505

Migration from Colorado Springs to Richmond: 156 (#65 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

Net migration: 349 to Colorado Springs

#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 514

Migration from Chicago to Richmond: 571 (#91 most common destination from Chicago)

Net migration: 57 to Richmond

#15. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 527

Migration from Raleigh to Richmond: 369 (#34 most common destination from Raleigh)

Net migration: 158 to Raleigh

#14. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 562

Migration from Charlotte to Richmond: 412 (#41 most common destination from Charlotte)

Net migration: 150 to Charlotte

#13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 606

Migration from Philadelphia to Richmond: 1,009 (#36 most common destination from Philadelphia)

Net migration: 403 to Richmond

#12. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

Migration to Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 619

Migration from Lynchburg to Richmond: 1,173 (#2 most common destination from Lynchburg)

Net migration: 554 to Richmond

#11. Staunton – Waynesboro, VA Metro Area

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

Migration to Staunton in 2014-2018: 673

Migration from Staunton to Richmond: 504 (#3 most common destination from Staunton)

Net migration: 169 to Staunton

#10. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 746

Migration from Baltimore to Richmond: 888 (#20 most common destination from Baltimore)

Net migration: 142 to Richmond

#9. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

Strawser// Wikimedia

Migration to Harrisonburg in 2014-2018: 794

Migration from Harrisonburg to Richmond: 515 (#3 most common destination from Harrisonburg)

Net migration: 279 to Harrisonburg

#8. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 943

Migration from Fayetteville to Richmond: 232 (#36 most common destination from Fayetteville)

Net migration: 711 to Fayetteville

#7. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

Migration to Roanoke in 2014-2018: 964

Migration from Roanoke to Richmond: 849 (#3 most common destination from Roanoke)

Net migration: 115 to Roanoke

#6. New York – Newark – Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 975

Migration from New York to Richmond: 3,118 (#38 most common destination from New York)

Net migration: 2,143 to Richmond

#5. Blacksburg – Christiansburg – Radford, VA Metro Area

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

Migration to Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 1,004

Migration from Blacksburg to Richmond: 850 (#3 most common destination from Blacksburg)

Net migration: 154 to Blacksburg

#4. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

Migration to Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 1,561

Migration from Charlottesville to Richmond: 1,650 (#2 most common destination from Charlottesville)

Net migration: 89 to Richmond

#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,624

Migration from Atlanta to Richmond: 637 (#63 most common destination from Atlanta)

Net migration: 987 to Atlanta

#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 6,225

Migration from Virginia Beach to Richmond: 7,361 (#2 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

Net migration: 1,136 to Richmond

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia