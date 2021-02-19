Leaving RVA? The top 25 places people move to when they leave the Richmond metro area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – While the population in the Richmond metro area has increased in recent years, it’s true some people still pack their bags and leave town. But where are these greener pastures?
Stacker, a company known for its data analysis, compiled a list of where people move to when they leave the area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Each metro area was ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the area from Richmond between 2014 and 2018. (Ties were broken by gross migration.)
Six of the top 10 destinations are still in Virginia, and the west coast doesn’t enter the list until No. 25. Richmonders may wander, but they don’t stray too far from the River City.
#25. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area
- Migration to San Diego in 2014-2018: 320
- Migration from San Diego to Richmond: 276 (#84 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 44 to San Diego
#24. Columbia, SC Metro Area
- Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 344
- Migration from Columbia to Richmond: 208 (#34 most common destination from Columbia)
- Net migration: 136 to Columbia
#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 354
- Migration from Houston to Richmond: 161 (#132 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 193 to Houston
#22. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area
- Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 357
- Migration from Denver to Richmond: 190 (#85 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 167 to Denver
#21. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area
- Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 365
- Migration from Phoenix to Richmond: 93 (#180 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 272 to Phoenix
#20. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area
- Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 372
- Migration from Orlando to Richmond: 309 (#55 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 63 to Orlando
#19. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area
- Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 460
- Migration from Dallas to Richmond: 334 (#93 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 126 to Dallas
#18. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area
- Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 476
- Migration from Jacksonville to Richmond: 355 (#38 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 121 to Jacksonville
#17. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area
- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 505
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Richmond: 156 (#65 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 349 to Colorado Springs
#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area
- Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 514
- Migration from Chicago to Richmond: 571 (#91 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 57 to Richmond
#15. Raleigh, NC Metro Area
- Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 527
- Migration from Raleigh to Richmond: 369 (#34 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 158 to Raleigh
#14. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area
- Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 562
- Migration from Charlotte to Richmond: 412 (#41 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 150 to Charlotte
#13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area
- Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 606
- Migration from Philadelphia to Richmond: 1,009 (#36 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 403 to Richmond
#12. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area
- Migration to Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 619
- Migration from Lynchburg to Richmond: 1,173 (#2 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Net migration: 554 to Richmond
#11. Staunton – Waynesboro, VA Metro Area
- Migration to Staunton in 2014-2018: 673
- Migration from Staunton to Richmond: 504 (#3 most common destination from Staunton)
- Net migration: 169 to Staunton
#10. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area
- Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 746
- Migration from Baltimore to Richmond: 888 (#20 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 142 to Richmond
#9. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area
- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2014-2018: 794
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Richmond: 515 (#3 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Net migration: 279 to Harrisonburg
#8. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area
- Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 943
- Migration from Fayetteville to Richmond: 232 (#36 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 711 to Fayetteville
#7. Roanoke, VA Metro Area
- Migration to Roanoke in 2014-2018: 964
- Migration from Roanoke to Richmond: 849 (#3 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Net migration: 115 to Roanoke
#6. New York – Newark – Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area
- Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 975
- Migration from New York to Richmond: 3,118 (#38 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 2,143 to Richmond
#5. Blacksburg – Christiansburg – Radford, VA Metro Area
- Migration to Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 1,004
- Migration from Blacksburg to Richmond: 850 (#3 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Net migration: 154 to Blacksburg
#4. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area
- Migration to Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 1,561
- Migration from Charlottesville to Richmond: 1,650 (#2 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Net migration: 89 to Richmond
#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area
- Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,624
- Migration from Atlanta to Richmond: 637 (#63 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 987 to Atlanta
#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area
- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 6,225
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Richmond: 7,361 (#2 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 1,136 to Richmond
#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area
- Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 7,679
- Migration from Washington to Richmond: 10,602 (#3 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 2,923 to Richmond