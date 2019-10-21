‘Left to die’: Litter of newborn puppies rescued after being thrown in dumpster

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Sanctuary Rescue in Richmond has now taken in a total of three separate litters of newborn ‘dumpster puppies.’

In a Facebook post, the sanctuary said the puppies were thrown in a dumpster and left to die.

The sanctuary has cleaned up the puppies and is urging anyone that is trying to get rid of litters to turn to animal shelters instead.

“You know, there are way worse things than an animal shelter,” they said.
“Most shelters are clean and dry and work hard to get dogs out whether it be through rescue or adoption.”

So how do we, as a community, as a society, just get the word out into the universe that throwing puppies away when you have an accidental litter isn’t exactly the best course of action.”

We have now taken in three separate litters of newborn puppies that were thrown in dumpsters and left to die. Apparently…

