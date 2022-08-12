RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Glen Allen is facing charges for his involvement in an alleged shootout with a Richmond police officer on July 25.

As a result of that shooting, 20-year-old Dakari Reinhardt has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in addition to four other charges that can all lead to a stiff penalty according to 8News legal analyst, Russ Stone.

“Any kind of shooting is going to be a serious situation no question about that,” Stone said. “When it’s an officer-involved shooting it tends to be taken even more seriously.”

The charges against Reinhardt include aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of drugs with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while possessing drugs. Stone said two of those charges hold more weight than the others.

“Aggravated malicious wounding, that is a charge that carries between 20 years and life. The charge of possession with intent to distribute — illegal drugs in other words — that carries between 5 years and 40 years,” Stone said.

Stone also said the officer’s condition will play a major part in this case.

“The nature of the wound is obviously very important because they do have to prove the permanency of the injury any person suffered,” Stone said.

Reinhardt’s criminal history will also play a major part in this case, according to Stone. Reinhardt has faced a number of misdemeanor charges in the past.

At around 3:30 a.m. on July 25, a Richmond Police officer witnessed a car speeding and driving recklessly. That driver crashed the vehicle and then ran down to the intersection of Commerce Road and Stockton Street.

Police Chief Gerald Smith told 8News in a press conference last month that an officer attempted to stop the driver in a nearby alleyway and they exchanged gunfire. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his hip, while Reinhardt received life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Ring camera video 8News received last month captures the moments after that shootout in Manchester on July 25.

“We’ve had our crash people take a look at it,” said Chief Smith. “It is not a pursuit. There is no indication they were blue lighting and sirening the individual.”

8News has reached out to police about the officer’s condition but they haven’t responded. Reinhardt is out of the hospital tonight and scheduled for an arraignment on Monday, Aug. 15.