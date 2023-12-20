RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legend Brewing Company — a popular pub-restaurant in the city’s Manchester neighborhood — has announced that it will be changing its business model at the start of 2024.

In a post on social media, it was announced that the business would transition away from its restaurant offerings to a dedicated tasting room.

“Our food menu will become limited and rotating, our commitment to crafting the beers you’ve cherished for 30 years remains unwavering,” the Facebook announcement reads. “Here’s to a beer-focused journey ahead!”

The new schedule will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024:

Monday — Thursday: 3 to 9 p.m.

3 to 9 p.m. Friday — Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

When asked about any possible staffing changes, a manager at Legend Brewing told 8News there would be “some drastic cuts.” They did not confirm the number of staff members that would be affected.