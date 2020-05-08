Breaking News
Legend Brewing Company partners with Richmond SPCA for new beer

Brady's Blonde Ale was released on Friday

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond brewery has a new beer on tap to support a local animal shelter.

Legend Brewing Company released the “Brady’s Blonde Ale” Friday. Brady, the dog, is featured on the cover of each beer and was adopted form the Richmond SPCA.

All proceeds from the beer will go towards the Cinderella Fund, which aims to fund treatment for sick and injured pets at the SPCA.

A dog and a beer, what’s not to love?!

