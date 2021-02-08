Less than a third of RPS staff have first vaccine doses, debate over in-person classrooms resurfaces

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The next few months of Richmond’s public schooling are in limbo. Gov. Ralph Northam said on Friday he expects all school districts to begin opening their classrooms by March 15.

Northam points to new data that suggests in-school transmission of COVID-19 is low.

However, in December, the Richmond School Board voted to keep classes virtual for the rest of the year, citing safety concerns for RPS families and staff.

Before that, Richmond Public Schools surveyed families on second-semester options. A majority of families of color said they did not plan to send their own kids back to school. According to the survey results, the district’s teachers, most of whom are Black, said they also did not feel comfortable returning.

Northam’s recent announcement is gathering a mix of pushback and support from teachers, parents and school board members.

According to an RPS spokesperson Monday, just roughly 30 percent of RPS staff members have received the COVID-19 vaccine’s first dose. A shortage is making it difficult for the remainder of teachers who want a vaccine to get one.

Now, the school board will have to decide to obey Governor Northam’s informal order — or not. At least one of nine school board members supports re-opening schools: Jonathan Young of Richmond’s 4th district. “Students have experienced extraordinary trauma because they’ve been out of the classroom for that long,” he said.

Young said he agrees with Northam in saying students grades and mental health are slipping. “We’re in a bad place. We’re in a really really bad place.”

He was the one school board member who voted against the current plan to remain all virtual for the rest of the year. “For me, it’s incumbent on us to provide folks a choice,” he said.

In December, Young proposed an amendment to Superintendent Jason Kamras’ plan. It would have allowed students with learning disabilities the opportunity to move back into classrooms in March if enough teachers agreed to work in person. No other school board members supported that plan.

As the board considers what to do next, Young said he thinks there will be serious push back from the rest of the Richmond School Board.

Some members are weighing in on social media. “I’m optimistic that a safe return is near – but this is not the moment to pressure local governing bodies to prematurely force students and staff back into the classroom,” 3rd district member Kenya Gibson said in a post.

Some Richmond public school teachers like Tammy Fenster agree with Gibson. “I panicked,” she said. “Finally the students and everybody seems to have gotten into a flow,” she said. Fenster teaches autistic children at William J. Fox elementary, a school roughly 100 years old. The teacher said she worries about maintenance and air quality issues inside her school, how students will be able to social distance, and for her own health. She has not been able to get the vaccine’s first dose.

“[It’s] in desperate need of maintenance, new HVAC systems, new windows,” Fenster said. She said her classroom is in the building’s basement and provided an unacceptable learning environment even before a pandemic was involved. “I’m hoping and praying that they [the school board] will not not follow his recommendations.”

Young told 8News millions of dollars has already been dedicated to making improvements to RPS schools. However, the timeline is the problem for Fenster. “How are they going to possibly have it ready for a September start, let alone March?”

“It’s time for us to be decisive and to adopt big bold transformative change for RPS schools,” said Young.

Young said his support for in-person learning is contingent on teachers getting the choice to return to the classrooms or not.

Since Northam’s announcement Friday, several organizations have weighed in. Dr. James J. Fedderman, president of the Virginia Education Association, released the following statement:

“No one wants to be back in those buildings more than we do. We know that in-person instruction is the goal, and we believe that we are getting closer to being able to do that every day. However, the best way to move ahead is not to set an arbitrary date. Instead, we must keep our focus on ensuring that all school staff members have the opportunity to be vaccinated and that all necessary safety precautions and mitigation measures are in place, along with the resources to sustain them.”

Richmond For All also released a statement titled, “Richmond Public Schools cannot return to in-person instruction by March 15th.”

Kamras says the public can weigh in on this at meetings on Tuesday and Thursday.

It’s not clear when a final decision will be made.