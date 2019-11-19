Let’s eat! Richmond named in ‘most underrated food cities’ list

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More and more people from across the country are realizing what Richmonders already know: the River City is booming with tasty food.

Richmond was recently named in USA Today’s “10 Most Underrated Food Cities” they explored in 2019. The newspaper said Richmond’s food scene was among those that excited their taste buds and ignited their culinary imaginations.

Each neighborhood in the capital city can offer a unique dining experience, with some featuring nationally-recognized restaurants and James Beard award-winning chefs. But the neighborhood that stood out to USA Today the most was Jackson Ward.

The historic neighborhood’s dining scene is led by Southern comfort food, and joined by vegan, Filipino and fusion eats. Mama J’s, Soul Taco, Saison and GWARbar were among USA Today’s ten best places to eat in Jackson Ward.

What is your favorite restaurant in Richmond? Let us know on the 8News Facebook page.

