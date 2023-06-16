Flowers set for the funeral services of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo: 8News’ Nicole Dantzler)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – On Thursday, June 15, dozens gathered to pay their respects and mourn 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith. The two were killed following a graduation ceremony outside the Altria Theater last week.

Community leaders such as Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras, Henrico County manager John Vithoulkas and Kevin Olds, former assistant principal at Huguenot High School and current principal at George Wythe High School, spoke during the service.

“I’m pleading, and I’m begging. Let’s put the guns down,” Olds said. “No one should walk into their graduation, receive their diploma, and then lay out afterward. No one.”

Members in attendance wore red and white, Jackson’s favorite colors.

“They were loved. They were appreciated. They were a part of the village,” Olds said. “Now, as the principal of George Wythe, I need you to know that we’re in the process of saving lives.”

