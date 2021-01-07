Levar Stoney provides update on the coronavirus pandemic in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond mayor Levar Stoney, Dr. Danny Avula, Director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments, and Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, provided an update Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic in Richmond.

Mayor Stoney reported there were 9,999 total cases of COVID-19 in the capital city since the onset of the pandemic. There have been 101 deaths.

As the state continues to see an increase in the number of new cases each day, Stoney emphasized those who did some traveling over the New Year’s holiday need to be mindful and recognize the signs of COVID-19 infection.

“It is incumbent upon you to monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested right away,” he said.

Stoney touched on the city’s program offering relief to residents behind on their utility bills, but he also said that he and his administration are currently working on a tax amnesty program for those suffering financially from the pandemic who may not be able to make upcoming city tax payments.

“We understand the situation that a lot of our businesses and our residents are in because of the pandemic and the economic downturn,” Stoney said. “It’s become a shared priority of the Richmond City Council, myself and this administration to provide some compassion to our residents and businesses in this difficult time.”

Stoney also announced the city will be distributing 500 PPE kits over the course of Jan. 11 and Jan. 14 in an effort to supply small businesses in the city with the materials they need to remain open safely.

“They are the backbone and the middle bone and front bone of the Richmond economy and our city,” Stoney said. “We’re doing everything that we can to keep our businesses open.”

Those wishing to receive a PPE kit can go to rvastrong.org/ppekits and register for the event.

Dr. Avula noted things have only gotten worse in terms of the load on hospital and medical resources.

“When we think back to our peaks over the summer, we’re two to three times the daily case count that we were seeing at that time,” he said. “This is probably the point in the pandemic where we’ve felt the weight of this on our essential services. It’s heavier than at any other time.”

“A lot of this is to be expected with what we’re seeing with case rates,” Avula added. “As pressing as that is, I think the hope is really in what’s coming in the next few weeks with vaccination.”

Gov. Ralph Northam recently named Dr. Avula the head of the commonwealth’s vaccine distribution program as the race is on to make sure Virginians in priority 1A continue to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Avula said soon the focus will shift to those in priority 1B, and he was asked about the process of verifying those who fall into that category. Avula noted that it won’t be an easy task, but part of it will fall on the honor system.

“It is going to present some new challenges,” he said. “Some categories will be easy. But there will need to be a little bit more scrutiny to make sure people fall into the right prioritization group.”

Kamras said Richmond schools remain all virtual, and he said that he and the school board are in the process of working on a plan to potentially have students in school year round in order to fill any educational gaps made by the pandemic.