FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walks around a table meeting with an assembly of Southern black mayors including Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney, left, in Atlanta. Biden is leading the most diverse presidential field in history among black voters. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will join President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Monday for the signing of his $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill and jobs act.

The bill was held up by a months-long debate in Congress, but it was finally passed on Nov. 6.

The President says the legislation will create tens of thousands of jobs and improve broadband internet access, water supplies and other public works projects.