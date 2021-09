RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking for something free and fun to do on Labor Day, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has you covered.

The garden is offering free admission for all visitors on Monday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

This includes the gardens and the art installations on site.

Those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to mask up indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible.