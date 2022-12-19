RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s very own Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has been recognized for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights as one of the best botanical garden light shows in the country, according to USA Today’s 10 Best List.

The public voted for Lewis Ginter to reach the runner-up spot after a four-week voting period that ended on Dec. 5.

“Were honored to represent the Richmond Region and grateful to all who voted,” said Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens President and CEO Brian Trader. “Our team of staff and volunteers work together to create and share this event with the community. It’s wonderful to see their efforts shine. We’re also honored to be in the company of some of the most highly regarded botanical gardens in the country.”

This year’s light show featured more than a million lights, botanical decorations and model trains. The show will continue to run nightly from 4 to 9 p.m. until Jan. 8.

Prices may vary but advance tickets are required and available online only.