LGBTQ Protest March for Black Lives set for Saturday

Thousands are expected to join more than a dozen leading LGBTQ organizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands are expected to join more than a dozen LGBTQ organizations for a march in celebration of Black pride.

The march is set to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising that sparked the modern-day LGBTQ Civil Rights Movement. It will be held on Saturday at the Diversity Richmond, beginning at 7 p.m.

“Our community in a massive show of unity and strength will come together to proclaim BLACK LIVES MATTER,” said James R. Miller, president of Virginia Pride.

Organizations include Virginia Pride, Diversity Richmond, Side by Side, Stonewall Sports RVA, Southerners on New Ground, Black Pride RVA, Nationz Foundation, Richmond Triangle Players, Virginia Anti Violence Project, Richmond Lesbian Feminists, Richmond LGBTQ Chamber, Equality Virginia and Minority Veterans of America.

June is National Pride Month.