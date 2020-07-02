Library of Virginia reopens to researchers July 7

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Library of Virginia announced Wednesday that its reading rooms will reopen on Tuesday, July 7.

During the initial reopening phase, researchers will be able to use the collections by appointment Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library closed to the public in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what to expect when returning to the library:

Appointments required to use the reading rooms in order to ensure space availability on a researcher’s

preferred date

preferred date Signage describing coronavirus symptoms – Please do not enter the building if you feel unwell or have a fever

Face coverings required in the building at all times

Physical distancing of six feet required in all public spaces

Face masks and hand sanitizer available for the public

Frequent cleaning of restrooms and surfaces in public areas throughout the day

Returned books quarantined for three days before being available for use again

The Exhibition Gallery, the Virginia Shop, our conference rooms, and the reading room at the State Records Center will remain closed

Anyone interested in making an appointment may call (804) 692-3800.

