HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the construction industry experiences a workforce shortage, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Virginia is trying to fill those gaps.

Licensed HVAC technicians, electricians and plumbers brought their skills to the test on Friday at the Construction Craft Competition, an apprenticeship event showcasing the construction industry.

According to Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry will need to fill over 500,000 jobs by next year. Right now the numbers are down in the Commonwealth.

“We have about a thousand apprentices in the Commonwealth of Virginia out of a registered 4,000 and we can double that number,” said Associated Builders and Contractors Vice President Robert Camlin.

Today 15 licensed HVAC technicians, electricians and plumbers showed off their four years of hard work during the Construction Craft Competition. This was the second year the competition has been held in Richmond.

“It gives us chills when we go to the national competition and watch our students compete,” Camlin said.

According to Camlin, the Virginia organization has only been competing in the national competition for the last eight to 10 years.

In March 2023, three winners from Friday’s competition will travel to Florida to compete in the national competition. There they will battle against other members of the Associated Builders and Contractors national organization.