RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is ongoing after almost 60 animals were rescued from a “terrible situation in the City of Richmond,” according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The animal rescue said despite an already full shelter, its crews performed a “life-saving mission” last week, removing 19 dogs, 33 cats, a rabbit, turtle, pot belly pig and a raccoon from what photos depict as filthy conditions at a location in the city.

An investigation is ongoing after almost 60 animals were rescued from a “terrible situation in the City of Richmond,” according to Richmond Animal Care and Control. (Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

A photo provided on the rescue’s Facebook page shows what is described as a “PG version” of what animal rescuers encountered during the operation.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said none of the animals will be available for adoption through its shelter, instead, they will be transferred to other rescues outside of the city once they are cleared for adoption. The reason for the decision has not yet been disclosed due to the active investigation.